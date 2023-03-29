Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,044 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 3.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 1.0 %

FDRR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.