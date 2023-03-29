LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.