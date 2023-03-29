LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

