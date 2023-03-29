LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

