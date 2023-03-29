Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,044.46

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,044.46 ($12.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,028 ($12.63). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,042 ($12.80), with a volume of 69,291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,180 ($14.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.51. The company has a market capitalization of £659.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,397.26, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

