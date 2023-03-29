Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $147.12 million and $2.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004593 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,570,732 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.