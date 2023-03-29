Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $194.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,722,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,687,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380479 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
