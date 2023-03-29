Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $194.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,722,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,687,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380479 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

