LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Short Interest Update

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

LIVB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 532,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,928 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

