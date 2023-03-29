LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 116,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

LiveXLive Media Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

