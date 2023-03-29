Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Trading Down 6.1%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 2,420,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,031,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.65.

About Location Sciences Group

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

