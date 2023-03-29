Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.18. 215,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

