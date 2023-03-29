Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Lonking Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

About Lonking

(Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.