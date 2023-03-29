LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

