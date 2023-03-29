Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.31 million. Lovesac also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.37–$0.36 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 446,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $422.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

