Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 4.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.94. 832,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.