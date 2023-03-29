LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 105,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.