LTG Capital LLC Buys 32,892 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 491.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. 10,673,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,779,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

