Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $41.61 on Wednesday, reaching $361.92. 8,084,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,427. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day moving average is $320.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.