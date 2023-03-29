Luxurious Pro Network Token Price Down 10.4% This Week (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market cap of $10.57 million and $38,778.94 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

