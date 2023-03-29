Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 27,117,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,013,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

