Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.79 million and $35,209.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00196851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,093.06 or 0.99899516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000941 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,678.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.