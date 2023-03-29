Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.95. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

Manila Water Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82.

Manila Water Company Profile

Manila Water Co, Inc engages in the provision of water distribution services. It offers water, integrated used water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Quezon City, Philippines.

