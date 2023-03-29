Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.95. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.
Manila Water Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82.
Manila Water Company Profile
Manila Water Co, Inc engages in the provision of water distribution services. It offers water, integrated used water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Quezon City, Philippines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manila Water (MWTCY)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Manila Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manila Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.