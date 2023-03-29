Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

MPC traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.17. 909,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,196. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

