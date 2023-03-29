MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 91,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 516,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $608.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

