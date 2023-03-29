Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

