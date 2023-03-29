Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. 447,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

