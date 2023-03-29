Maripau Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $366.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,396. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

