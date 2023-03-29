Maripau Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

