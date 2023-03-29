Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629,879. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.