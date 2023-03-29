Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $289,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,016. The company has a market cap of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

