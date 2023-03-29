Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.