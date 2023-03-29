Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $113,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,728,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.79. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

