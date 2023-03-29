MaxCyte’s (MXCT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.
MaxCyte stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 505,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,693. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $450.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.
In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.11% of the company's stock.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
