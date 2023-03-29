MaxCyte’s (MXCT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 505,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,693. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $450.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.