McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $66.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 1,548,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,097. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

