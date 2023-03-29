McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

MKC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. 2,550,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,500. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.