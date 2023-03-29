McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

