Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.29. 3,152,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

