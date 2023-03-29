Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,544,000 after buying an additional 88,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ZBRA stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $440.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

