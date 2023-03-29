Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.50. The stock had a trading volume of 197,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,483. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.22.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

