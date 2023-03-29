Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Intel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 38,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 29,303,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,420,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.