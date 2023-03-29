Mechanics Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443,604. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

