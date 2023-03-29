Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Medallion Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBNKP stock remained flat at $23.24 on Wednesday. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159. Medallion Bank has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.66.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.