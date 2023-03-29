Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL.U) Trading Down 0.1%

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL.U – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Metals Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metals Acquisition (MTAL.U)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.