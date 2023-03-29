Metawar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.87 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and approximately $13.87 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00047307 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

