MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $114.82 million and $4.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $25.80 or 0.00088588 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00196851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,093.06 or 0.99899516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.9073473 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,816,689.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.