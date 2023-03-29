Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LHX traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.03. 196,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

