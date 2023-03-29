Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

