Mill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,299. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.