Mill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 4,805,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

