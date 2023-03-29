Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $159,000 Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.29% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 2,912.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NLR opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

